West Virginia expands pre-existing medical conditions for COVID-19 vaccine priority

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in the right direction, and the governor says mass testing and vaccinations are the keys to success. The state had more than 200 new cases since Sunday, but only one additional death. Active cases continue to decline.

“Our active cases in West Virginia are at 52-hundred and 14. But at one time they were 29-thousand, 257 in early January. And they’re down in cases by 82-percent,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The state has now expanded the list of pre-existing medical conditions to give certain people priority for vaccinations. It used to be heart and lung disease, obesity and diabetes. Now the list includes additional conditions such as liver and kidney disease and Down’s syndrome, and more. Any person with one, or multiple conditions, over age 16 will get priority.

“What we’ve asked and stated to the folks doing the clinics, the local health department officers, those physicians. They need to make those decisions going forward,” said Bill Crouch, Secretary, Department of Health & Human Resources.

People can list their medical conditions when they sign up on the DHHR vaccination website.

With more unemployment money coming in the latest stimulus bill, people are reminded to update their Workforce West Virginia profile every week to continue receiving benefits.