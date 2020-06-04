West Virginia fairs and festivals allowed to open as of July 1

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — At his daily COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol, Gov. Jim Justice announced that fairs and festivals may resume as of July 1, 2020, in West Virginia.

It will be up to individual event planners to decide if they will open, including the annual state fair in August in Greenbrier County. There will be guidelines on distancing and face masks. Also, other group events can now increase from a maximum of 25-people to a cap of 100 people.

“We’re trying to work it out where the fairs and festivals will be able to have their fairs and festivals, but we have got to have some level of relatively strict guidelines,” Justice said.

Justice says he’s also getting reassurances from Minor League Baseball it will allow four West Virginia teams to play next year, but there’s no final decision on whether there might be a partial season this year.

In other developments, the state is allowing more senior centers to reopen with strict health guidelines, all in an effort to feed more people in need.

“Changes at senior centers allow for pick up of additional meals available for not just seniors in households, but also family members,” said Gen. James Hoyer, West Virginia National Guard.

The next step in reopening the West Virginia economy is Friday when casinos and movie theaters open their doors again.

"In perhaps a sign that West Virginia's numbers of moving in the right direction, the Governor says he is thinking about reducing the number of briefings he holds with reporters each week, from five to three," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

