West Virginia federal probation officer killed wife, self

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) UPDATE (Jan. 2, 2021 4:43 p.m.) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia has released a statement following the deaths Vinnie and Kelly Zummo.

I, along with my staff at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic deaths of Supervisory U.S. Probation Officer Vinnie Zummo and his wife, Kelly. Our thoughts go out to their families, friends, and colleagues. As the investigation continues, please be respectful of those who knew the Zummos, as well as their families, at this difficult and unimaginable time,” said U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, Northern District of West Virginia.” Bill Powell, U.S. Attorney Northern District of West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WBOT) UPDATE (Jan. 2, 2021 11:45 p.m.) — The two individuals found dead following a domestic incident in Bridgeport on Friday have been identified.

Officers from the Bridgeport Police department were alerted to respond to Oakview Drive for shots fired on Friday, Jan. 1. As the officers were responding, the dispatcher updated them that a vehicle was fleeing from the scene of where the gunshots were coming from on Horizon Circle. Responding units were then notified the fleeing vehicle struck a house on Oakview Drive, according to Bridgeport Police.

Upon further investigation, they located a female identified as 48-year-old Kelly T. Zummo of Horizon Circle in the driver seat. She had been shot and was deceased.

When officers entered the residence, they located 47-year-old Vincent T. Zummo, husband of Kelly M Zummo deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound.

While the investigation is still in its infancy stage, it has been determined an argument took place outside of the residence on Horizon Circle where multiple shots were fired by Vincent Zummo at his wife Kelly Zummo. Mr. Zummo then returned to the residence and took his own life.

