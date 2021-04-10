West Virginia fire departments come together to pay tribute to fallen fireman

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — After losing his life in the line of duty, firefighter Chuck Miller was laid to rest on Saturday morning. Following his funeral, the procession drove under a beautiful display coordinated by some of the nearby fire departments.

Firefighters on motorcycles go through the display.

The two trucks that make up the display come from Kingwood, where Miller occasionally volunteered, and Oakland, MD. The trucks raised their ladders and hung an American flag in the middle of the road for the procession to drive through. Of the procession, friends, family, and members of neighboring fire and emergency service departments. Having been involved in a number of volunteer emergency service departments for nearly 30 years, Miller’s loss was felt by many in Preston County and beyond.

“I kinda looked up to him as a newer guy,” said Lieutenant Matt Borror, who got to the Kingwood Fire Department about seven years after Miller. “Got to know Chuck good, and he was always very helpful and really knew what to do on the fire scene.”

Miller passed away at the age of 62 while responding to a fire call on April 4th. He was a captain at the Albright Volunteer Fire Department, but also spent time with the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department, KAMP Ambulance, Valley Ambulance, Mountaineer Ambulance and the Preston County Dive Team.