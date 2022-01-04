West Virginia Fire Marshal looking for man seen near abandoned house fire

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal says that they are looking for a man seen in the vicinity of an abandoned house fire in Cabell County.

Authorities say that on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, an abandoned home in the Roach Road area of Salt Rock caught on fire.

They say that the fire is under investigation and the State Fire Marshal are wanting to identify a man seen in the area of the fire.

They say the individual is a white male, in his mid-thirties to early-forties and has dark hair with gray. He was allegedly last seen wearing blue jeans, a light tan jacket and black tennis shoes.

The man appears to be beaten up and had blood and black marks on his jacket and a bloody, swollen eye and mouth, according to the Facebook post.

The man was allegedly seen walking away from the fire at approximately 5:45 a.m. and was last seen on foot in Salt Rock around Madison Creek.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal says anyone with information is urged to report it to the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 800-233-3413 (FIRE).