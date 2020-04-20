West Virginia firefighter remembers Oklahoma City bombing

CRAIGSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – April 19, 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing. Family and friends remember those who were lost during the tragic event back in 1995.

Those who were involved in the aftermath recovery and rescue efforts were left with scars that are still trying to heal 25 years later. Bink Mooney, the Craigsville Fire Department captain was dispatched along with several other first responders to the Alpha P. Murray Garage on that day many years ago.

What was left of the area after the bomb went off was devastating. With the help from the first responders, the families were able to receive closure, but at the price of the firefighters mental and physical well-being.

What we went through there far exceeds a lot of things that firefighters deal with… A lot of (first responders), were not able to cope with what happened and they’re no longer with us. Bink Mooney



Firefighters dispatched to the Oklahoma City bombing area remember the time they spent with recovery and rescue efforts. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

Mooney spent more than 72 hours working with other firefighters in the wreckage without food, water, or bathroom breaks. After that long period of time, Mooney was wrapped up in a blanket and carried out of the area. One of his most memorable and comforting possessions is the same blanket he was wrapped up in.

This is the blanket. Those individuals, they put (it) around me and then they wrapped me up in it and carried me. I can still… the warmth. This is what they did. Bink Mooney

Several memorial events have been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But for the families, friends, and first responders, the lives of those lost will always be remembered.