West Virginia fugitive wanted for allegedly strangling woman

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Officials in West Virginia are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has a history of domestic abuse towards women.

Shepherdstown Police say during the most recent incident, 24-year-old Jalil Branson of Shepherdstown allegedly strangled his girlfriend.

According to investigators, on June 7, Branson’s girlfriend contacted family members on social media when she claimed she was held against her will at his home on German Street in Shepherdstown.

Corporal Casey Yonkers, of the Shepherdstown Police Department responded to the incident.

“She came to the door and she had been beaten and strangled by Jalil Branson,” Yonkers said.

Authorities believe Branson is still in the Jefferson County area.

The U.S. Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force is assisting.

Anyone with information about Branson or his possible whereabouts are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 304-267-7179.

