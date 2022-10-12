CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is receiving more than $680,000 for rural development projects throughout West Virginia.
According to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program is giving the state $680,700 for 13 projects across the state to support upgrading local infrastructure, boosting small business development, strengthening agricultural production and providing communities with additional resources.
“Investing in our communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long-term jobs,” Manchin said. “I am pleased the USDA is investing more than $680K in these 13 critical projects across West Virginia.”
The senators, both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, say the projects the funding has been approved for will benefit the local communities and West Virginia residents.
“It’s great to see West Virginia receive funding through USDA’s Rural Development program that will improve our infrastructure, strengthen our small businesses and provide a boost to communities across our state,” Capito said.
The individual awards for each project include:
- City of Philippi – $99,900 for upgrading and expanding city infrastructure, including new sewer, water, electric and gas lines.
- RiffRaff Arts Collective in Princeton – $74,000 for developing a strategic organizational plan focused on the Lonnie Gunter, Jr. Center for Culture and History and to provide technical assistance.
- Little Kanawha Area Development Corporation – $65,000 for accelerating the growth of existing small businesses by providing needed resources, networks and support to raise capital and grow sustainable ventures.
- Friends of Monroe in Union – $60,000 for developing a comprehensive entrepreneurial support system to increase the success of early stage small businesses through technical assistance, training, coaching and creating a business plan.
- Woodlands Development Group in Elkins – $60,000 for developing the existing commercial space into an incubator for two new business ventures and to establish a high-quality, fully functional commercial kitchen.
- Webster County Economic Development Authority – $50,000 to support the rehabilitation of a building and parking lot to establish the Convention of Visitors Bureau.
- Mingo County Redevelopment Authority – $50,000 to support business development and expansion around the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.
- Semper Liberi in Martinsburg – $50,000 for purchasing two vans to support those in recovery who are seeking employment and training so they can return to the workforce. Officials anticipate the project will create 13 jobs.
- Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation in Maxwelton – $50,000 for accelerating rural biobased economic development to create new jobs in local forestry, transportation and sawmill companies.
- Jefferson County Development Authority – $50,000 to create a marketing and development initiative called “Agriculture at Home,” which will be designed to enhance the resiliency of agricultural producers and businesses by expanding market access and improving market availability.
- Fairmont Community Development Partnership – $50,000 for establishing a revolving loan fund to support small businesses to fund their operating expenses. Officials estimate the project will save approximately 22 jobs and create 15 new jobs.
- Town of Burnsville – $19,000 to help purchase a 2021 Toyota Daihatsu Hijet HD mini dump truck needed for town operations. This would replace the current vehicle which is aged and rusting.
- Barbour County – $2,800 to help purchase a 2022 Dodge Durango V8 to replace an aged law enforcement cruiser needed for patrol and law enforcement.