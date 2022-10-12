CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is receiving more than $680,000 for rural development projects throughout West Virginia.

According to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program is giving the state $680,700 for 13 projects across the state to support upgrading local infrastructure, boosting small business development, strengthening agricultural production and providing communities with additional resources.

“Investing in our communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long-term jobs,” Manchin said. “I am pleased the USDA is investing more than $680K in these 13 critical projects across West Virginia.”

The senators, both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, say the projects the funding has been approved for will benefit the local communities and West Virginia residents.

“It’s great to see West Virginia receive funding through USDA’s Rural Development program that will improve our infrastructure, strengthen our small businesses and provide a boost to communities across our state,” Capito said.

The individual awards for each project include: