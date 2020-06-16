West Virginia GOP sets sights on general election strategies

BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV (WDVM) — Since last week’s primary election in West Virginia, the Republican Party has renewed focus on its strength in the legislature.

While Gov. Jim Justice was renominated by a convincing majority, the GOP Senate President was upset — teachers in the state campaigned against his opposition to pay raises. And two incumbent Republican Senators were also voted out of office. In the eastern panhandle, though, Morgan County Senator Charlie Trump, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, is looking ahead to his party’s policy agenda.

“I’m hoping the GOP caucus will hold its majority in both houses of the legislature,” Trump said. “That’s really important. Since 2014 when control changed we’ve been very aggressive with a pro-growth pro-economic agenda for West Virginia.”

There is speculation that if the Republican Party holds their Senate majority, Senator Trump would be a popular choice for Senate president next year.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM