CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving state workers the day after Independence Day off.

The Republican governor on Wednesday announced that he’s signed an executive order making Friday an official state holiday for public employees.

Justice says he wants people to enjoy the weekend by exploring the state.

