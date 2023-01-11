CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During his 2023 State of the State Address, Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) said he is proposing a 50% personal income tax reduction.

Justice says this is the biggest tax cut in the history of West Virginia.

He says this will take three years to happen, with a 30% cut the first year, a 10% cut the second and a 10% cut the third year.

In July 2022, Gov. Justice proposed a 10% personal income tax reduction. He said it would put $254 million, “back into the hands of the people of West Virginia.”

The West Virginia House passed the income tax cut bill 78-7 on July 28, 2022. Just one day later, the bill proposed stalled in the state Senate.