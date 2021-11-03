West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice urges parents to get COVID vaccines for their kids

CHARLESTON WV (WOWK) — Now that 5 to 11-year-olds can get vaccinated against COVID-19, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice allowed a 7-year-old to get his dose as part of the Wednesday briefing.

Dr. Jessica McColley, of Cabin Creek Health System said to her son, “What are we going to do today?”

Jacob Thomas said, “I’m going to get my COVID shot!” “All done” said his mom adding, “All right Jacob Thomas, you want an Ironman High-5 buddy?”

The shot even brought congratulations from Baby Dog. Meanwhile West Virginia’s numbers may be down, but the cases we are seeing are primarily the Delta strain, which is the most dangerous we’ve seen so far. There were 849 new cases in the past day, with more than 6,600 active cases.

“So we know the Delta variant is highly transmissible packaged in over one-thousand times higher concentration in the droplets and the aerosols that are displayed,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

“We need to get our booster shots. Because a lot of the people, I’m sure, that are hospitalized have not gotten their booster shot,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Experts say vaccinating young children is critical to ending the pandemic. There are 41 school outbreaks across the state with 630 students positive for COVID-19.

“Governor Justice says he will be offering a new incentive program for people – especially young people – to get their shots. He’ll unveil details of his new plan sometime next week,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

