CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties today, Feb. 16, 2023.

Creeks and streams have risen due to the storms, closing multiple roads and causing mudslides in several counties. According to the governor’s office, the latest National Weather Service forecast is predicting thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds across many parts of the state will continue into tonight and Friday morning.

Justice has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan for flood response. Justice’s office says the EMD is keeping close contact with local emergency management offices and other state agency partners to prepare to assist and respond to impacted areas as needed.

According to the governor, this State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless he terminates it through another proclamation.