POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice spent the day signing bills passed by the State Legislature in a special session earlier this month.

The signings included a trip to Point Pleasant in Mason County to visit the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department where Justice signed over $12 million in supplemental funding for the state’s fire departments and first responders.

“We have people that are volunteering their time and service, and this revenue and compensation for them to be able to do that. Not to them personally, but for them to operate is critical for what they do and it’s critical for the communities,” said Ken Tyree, West Virginia State Fire Marshal.

The special session was called by Gov. Justice on Aug. 6, 2023.