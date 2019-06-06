West Virginia governor agrees to pay family firm’s $1M fines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to pay $1.23 million in court-ordered sanctions against one of his family’s companies.

A lawyer for Justice’s companies on Thursday filed an order saying they’ve reached a settlement with federal prosecutors to clear the fines in three payments of $410,000.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart asked a judge Wednesday to hold Jim and his son Jay Justice responsible for Justice Energy Co.’s fines, saying it’s a moneyless shell company that exists to shield the Justices from debts.

Justice’s filing says one of his other companies, Bluestone Resources, will pay the sanction.

The sanctions stem from an unpaid 2016 fine ordered over a contract breach. Justice’s lawyer says the breach occurred when Justice Energy Co. was owned by a Russian company.