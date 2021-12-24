West Virginia governor allocates remainder of federal pandemic funding

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced allocations for the state’s remaining balance from federal CARES Act funding.
West Virginia had until a Dec. 31 deadline to allocate the remaining $123 million. On Tuesday, Justice announced a $48 million program to expand nursing education and recruitment.
On Thursday, the can governor said $22 million will be spent for a back-to-work initiative, while $10 million will go to the Department of Health and Human Resources to help first responders.
The governor is giving $15.2 million to state agencies to recover costs for frontline employees during the pandemic. In addition, $7.25 million will support food pantries and homeless shelters.
$250,000 will be provided to each of these organizations:
- Union Mission (Charleston)
- Clarksburg Mission (Clarksburg)
- Huntington City Mission (Huntington)
- Martinsburg Union Rescue Mission (Martinsburg)
- Bluefield Union Mission (Bluefield)
- Union Mission of Fairmont | WV Rescue Ministries (Fairmont)
- Faith Mission Homeless Shelter (Hurricane)
