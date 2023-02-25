CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Saturday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said lawmakers reached a deal on the largest tax cut in state history.

According to Gov. Justice, the deal comes after weeks of negotiations with both parties in the State House and Senate.

“This deal returns over $750 million to hardworking West Virginians through a major cut to our personal income tax, rebate of the car tax, a 50% rebate of the property tax on machinery and inventory to small businesses, and tax credits to West Virginia Veterans.” Gov. Jim Justice

Gov. Justice also said this is a major step toward eliminating the personal income tax.