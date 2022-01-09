West Virginia governor calls lawmakers into special session

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
West Virginia

by: Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has called lawmakers into a special session to consider economic development ventures.

Lawmakers already were scheduled to meet in an interim session Monday when Justice made the special session call for that day. The regular 60-day session starts Wednesday.

The Republican governor said in his proclamation Saturday night that one of the bills to be considered in special session would provide tax incentives for potential major future industrial development in the state.

Five other bills will focus on economic development using supplemental appropriations. The governor said in a statement that the appropriations “will pay untold dividends in recruiting businesses, their employees and families, and further private investment in West Virginia.”

