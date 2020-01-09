West Virginia Governor creates narcotics intelligence unit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has created a state narcotics intelligence unit to focus on drug trafficking.

Justice on Thursday signed an executive order establishing the unit. He says the new group will use data analytics and forensic accounting to provide support to law enforcement agencies. It will operate under the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety and cost $1.9 million.

The governor introduced the initiative to his State of the State audience with a stern warning that the unit would catch anyone trying to bring drugs to the state.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories