West Virginia Governor Jim Justice reacts to investigation results

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is now speaking out about the end of a federal investigation of him and his family.

The justice department was looking into the finances of the annual golf tournament, “the military tribute at the Greenbrier.” The Justices’ own the resort, and their foundation, “Old White Charities,” runs the tournament.

Earlier this week, a lawyer for Justice said the investigation had ended and no charges would be filed. The governor always maintained he did nothing wrong.

“Really at the end of the day, they looked at everything and then said, ‘we agree.’ So from that standpoint, there’s surely relief and a satisfaction, but at the same time, it was tough, really tough, really stressful,” Governor Justice said. “Have a lot of people look at you in a different way. It’s not any fun, especially when you know you’ve not done anything. So, glad it’s over.”

Governor Justice will be one of our guests this weekend on “Inside West Virginia Politics” and will also talk about his “State of the State Address.”

“Inside West Virginia Politics” airs on WOWK-TV on Saturday night at 5:30.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories