West Virginia Governor orders partial activation of State Emergency Operations Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – In response to the flooding in West Virginia’s southern counties and the additional rain forecast, Governor Jim Justice has ordered the partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center.

This morning, the McDowell County Commission President declared a State of Emergency for McDowell County, but no resources have been requested at this time. The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says all agencies are prepared to assist with any requests received.

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says portions of the state remain under a flood watch through tomorrow morning. The governor is urging citizens to monitor their local weather situation via television, radio, and news outlets, the National Weather Service, and by following WVDHSEM on social media. WVDHSEM will be posting updates as conditions develop to the department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

West Virginia agencies assisting in the SEOC include the Office of the Governor, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Intelligence/Fusion Center, National Guard and Division of Highways, along with the state chapter of the Red Cross, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD), and the National Weather Service. Additional agencies remain on standby to provide assistance.

WVDHSEM has deployed an Area Liaison and additional staff to the affected area to assist local emergency management agencies as needed. WVDHSEM and local emergency management agencies are monitoring the developing hazards and will remain vigilant during the event.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories