West Virginia Governor Says He’s ‘Weakening’ On Legalizing Marijuana

Charleston, WV (WTRF) – During a West Virginia Town Hall, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice said he doesn’t support legalizing marijuana but he is ‘weakening’ on the position.

“The way I feel is, we have a drug situation in West Virginia that we are working on and making progress on and layering in another protentional component could cause us some more problems, said Justice.

31 companies are now permitted to start selling medicinal marijuana in West Virginia, and advocates say they believe that will help with the opioid problem in the Mountain State.

“The medical community tells me the legalizing of marijuana from a recreational standpoint has lowered their drug problems,” Justice said.

Gov. Justice hopes to use the proceeds of recreational marijuana just like personal income tax reduction.

“I’m not educated enough to make a really good assessment as of yet, but I do believe that wave is coming across all our states. If our house and senate gets behind that effort and legalizes marijuana, I would too,” said Justice.