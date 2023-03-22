PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) visited the John E. Amos Power Plant in Putnam County on Wednesday to sign four bills into law that he says will support the coal industry in West Virginia, “for centuries to come.”

The four bills approved have text that will:

Make it illegal to decommission a power plant without prior approval from the Public Energy Authority.

Encourage the development of coal electric generation facilities and advance technology for the coal industry.

Expand the Office of Coalfield Community Development by coordinating a program of recruitment and training for industrial works.

Help consumers with lowering their electric bills by providing utility consumer rate relief bonds.

“My hope would be is we would find technologies or whatever that we could burn coal for centuries to come,” Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) said. “Coal’s gonna be a big part of this nation and a big part of all of us.”