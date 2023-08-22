HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice spent the day signing bills passed by the State Legislature in a special session earlier this month.

This included a stop by Marshall University this afternoon in Huntington with other local leaders. The ceremonial bill signing provides the university with $45 million dollars for its Institute for Cyber Security to build a new facility in the 4th Avenue Innovation District of Huntington.

“I don’t know if it’s luck, or if it’s just the investment opportunities that Marshall has been given, but it’s insane to be able to just see it all happen right in front of me. It’s crazy,” said Marshall senior Kaylin Hayes.

The governor was joined by Marshall University President Brad Smith for the celebration of this new and innovative facility. Marshall has already begun clearing land for the institute and other new developments.

The special session was called by Gov. Justice on Aug. 6, 2023.