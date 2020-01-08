West Virginia Governor to deliver State of the State address

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK/AP) – West Virginia’s 2020 legislative session is kicking off. The Senate and House of Delegates are scheduled to gavel in the GOP-led legislature Wednesday to formally begin this year’s session.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice is also set to be at the statehouse Wednesday night when he gives his annual State of the State address laying out his legislative agenda.

Lawmakers have floated several measures for the session, including proposals that would create a state investment fund, change the state’s bail system and cut some taxes on manufacturing businesses. There is also a proposal to bar sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination.

