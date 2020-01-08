West Virginia Governor to deliver State of the State address

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK/AP) – West Virginia’s 2020 legislative session is kicking off. The Senate and House of Delegates are scheduled to gavel in the GOP-led legislature Wednesday to formally begin this year’s session.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice is also set to be at the statehouse Wednesday night when he gives his annual State of the State address laying out his legislative agenda.

Lawmakers have floated several measures for the session, including proposals that would create a state investment fund, change the state’s bail system and cut some taxes on manufacturing businesses. There is also a proposal to bar sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination.

WOWK 13 News will have live team coverage beginning on 13 News at 5 right up to his address at 7 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., we will have a live preview show on WOWKTV.com and the WOWK 13 News App, followed by a live stream of the Governor’s Address. We will have a live team wrap-up of the Governor’s speech and reaction on 13 News at 11.