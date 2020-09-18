West Virginia governor updates state on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

The governor’s briefing follows this morning’s update from the Department of Health and Human Resources, which showed three new counties, Fayette, Putnam and Mingo, in red on the state’s County Alert System. Kanawha County remains red after moving into the level Wednesday.

While the rest of the West Virginia Department of Education School Alert System map will be updated Saturday, Sept. 19, Fayette, Putnam and Mingo have already been added as red on that map as of today.

The WV DHHR also reported three additional deaths in the Mountian State this morning. State health officials say an 83-year old male from Mingo County, an 87-year old female from Mason County, and a 62-year old male from Logan County have died due to COVID-19.

Wednesday, state health officials said they are hoping to double daily testing in West Virginia. Kanawha County, which has a current seven-day rolling average of 25.66 daily cases per 100,000 people, has already announced several testing locations this weekend.

State leaders also said Wednesday, around 50,000 checks with supplemental “Lost Wages Assistance” benefits should have gone out Wednesday and Thursday of this week, and claimants should receive those checks by the end of this week or early next week.

