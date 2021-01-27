West Virginia Governors office plans to ramp up vaccine distribution

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The governor’s office plans on ramping up vaccine distribution , with 17-counties hosting vaccination clinics this week. By next week all 55-counties will be having similiar public vaccination sites if the drug makers and federal government can get the supplies.

“We normally have been getting 23,600 doses a week. We’ll get a slight increase to 37-hundred next week, we’ve been notified of so far. But the governor’s objective would be, we want to and need to put a minimum of 125-thousand doses a week in arms,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer (Ret.), Joint Agency COVID-19 Task Force.

“Wear your mask, wear your mask. I’m out of breath yelling wear your mask,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

In the past day, West Virginia has logged nearly 800-new cases, with 25 more deaths. That brings the statewide death total to 19-hundred-53. There are fewer than 24-thousand active COVID-19 cases, a number that continues to drop almost daily.

It was also announced today that a DHHR accountant, Theron Bittle, had died of COVID-19.He had been out of work for awhile, and leaders don’t believe he posed a risk to co-workers:.

“That individual had not been in the office for some time. I don’t have that date in front of me, but it was a clearly not a issue where we needed to anything with regard to this situation,” said Secretary Bill Crouch, Dept. or Health & Human Resources.

“The Justice Administration has been in contact with the Biden Administration in Washington, about getting more and more vaccines But it seems every state is doing the same, and no one can say for certain when they’ll arrive,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.