West Virginia granted federal disaster relief aid for 2021 storms and flooding

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Emergency Management Division (WVEMD), the state has secured federal funding to help in its response to the severe weather experienced by the area this winter. The aid will be allocated for both residents and property owners.

Governor Jim Justice requested a federal disaster declaration from President Joe Biden on April 30, and it was granted on Friday, May 21. This means that Individual Assistance funding will be made available for Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo and Wayne counties, and Public assistance aid will be made available to Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties.

These counties were hit with heavy rainfall in late February and March, which caused flooding, power outages and serious road conditions just as the communities were recovering from an ice storm that occurred earlier in the month.

The damage covered by Public Assistance in these counties totaled more than $5.9 million, according to Governor Justice.

The WVEMD will coordinate with FEMA to start the application process for those who were impacted by storms and flooding soon.

“We’d like to thank Gov. Justice for his support in securing these funds and the people of these counties for their courage while facing back-to-back disasters,” said WVEMD Director G.E. McCabe. “We’re overjoyed to receive this news. Knowing we have a way to help the people of these counties in their recovery efforts means so much to us here at EMD and is great news for West Virginia.”

Financial and direct services will be provided to eligible individuals and households affected by the disaster through FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program. The following may be included in this assistance: temporary housing, repair or replacement of homes and other disaster-caused expenses.

Both state and local government entities and eligible private nonprofit organizations can receive Public Assistance, which will reimburse funding for emergency work and to repair or replace disaster-damaged facilities.

This declaration will also extend Hazard Mitigation Grant Program eligibility to all 55 West Virginia counties. These grants fund efforts to reduce or mitigate future disaster losses in their communities.

More on this declaration can be found on FEMA’s website.