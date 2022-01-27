West Virginia Groundhog Day event being held at State Wildlife Center

385117 04: Cloudy, one of the groundhogs at Brookfield Zoo in Brookfield, IL., contemplates an exit from her wooden home on Groundhog Day, February 2, 2001. The weather-prognosticating groundhog did indeed see her shadow, a sign that winter will last another six weeks in North America, according to the time-honored custom. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Newsmakers)

BUCKHANNON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its Groundhog Day event next week, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie.

The event opens at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the center in Upshur County, with activities beginning at 9:30 a.m. and French Creek Freddie emerging from his den at 10 a.m. to predict whether winter will go on another six weeks or there will be an early spring.

The state Division of Natural Resources says live music will be provided by the French Creek Elementary School Choir, and there will be refreshments, special activities and opportunities to tour the Wildlife Center.