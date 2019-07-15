West Virginia group opening pantry to help feed hungry pets

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia organization is helping to feed hungry pets and provide other necessities with its pet pantry.

The Exponent Telegram reports the Progressive Women’s Association in Clarksburg is starting Peppy’s Pet Pantry to help people who have trouble affording their pets. Association Assistant Director Kelli Hagerman says the group wants to make it possible for people to keep their pets, which she says are often loved like children.

She says the pantry will have dog and cat food, kitty litter and accessories such as leashes, bowls, collars and toys.

The organization’s president, Rosalyn Queen, says she expects the pantry will especially help older people on fixed incomes.

Hagerman says the pantry has received items from some local humane societies and individuals, as well as monetary contributions.