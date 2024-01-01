CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Many people’s New Year’s resolutions revolve around being the best version of themselves possible, and sometimes that includes spending more time at the gym.

However, for many, taking that first step and starting a gym routine can be nerve-wracking.

Yet several active gym goers in the Charleston area are gearing up for 2024 and say the new year brings new aspirations for them. Aiden Holbert regularly works out at Nautilus Gym in Charleston.

“I think I want to maintain my grades. I go to West Virginia Weslyn College, and I play soccer there,” Holbert said. “It’s difficult being a collegiate athlete and maintaining grades at the same time, so I think that’s a big thing for me.”

Jack Slicer, who also works out at Nautilus, said, “I’m just trying to get stronger and increase all my weight on my lifts, and overall just get stronger for the next year.”

For many people who want to change their habits and work out more, taking that first step into the gym or trying something new can be scary. That’s why a lot of New Year’s resolutions fall apart.

Though gym goers said once you start and set your mind to a goal, the gym becomes a safe space.

Slicer said, “I see new people here all the time. It’s encouraging to see people that might not have ever been to the gym, and to see them come every day, that’s really cool to see somebody new.”

Some even said it helps to take that first step by working out with a friend or someone you trust.

Haadi Malik and Drew Goys both train together at Nautilus. They said working out together kept them accountable.

“I feel like that’s how it was for us at first, but we went together back in the day, and everyone is more welcoming,” Malik said.

“The hardest part about it is getting in here the first time. Every other time, it’s good,” Goys said.

Hailey Ross used to be a personal trainer at Nautilus Gym. In her role now as a nurse, she said it’s crucial that people put themselves first both physically and mentally.

“I feel like working in the hospital a lot, we see a lot of the negatives about maybe living a sedimentary lifestyle. So, we see a lot of not-so-great things that come from that,” Ross said. “I feel like that’s good motivation not only for healthcare workers but people who just see the negative side to kind of keep yourself levelheaded and motivated to continue kind of treating your body right.”

Whether it’s making time for walks, going on a run or picking up the weights, setting goals and focusing on self-care is what keeps gymgoers motivated going into the new year.

Malik said, “I feel like it’s good stress relief. Like it gets you away from your daily life and it makes you feel good.”

To these gym goers, there’s no better time than now.