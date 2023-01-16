CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to WalletHub’s 2023 Best and Worst States to Drive In study, West Virginia has the lowest vehicle maintenance cost.

For vehicle maintenance costs, West Virginia beats out Mississippi, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming for the cheapest.

The study says that West Virginia is number 25 on the list of best and worst states to drive in.

According to WalletHub, West Virginia’s share of rush-hour traffic congestion is 6%. The highest is California with 87%.

West Virginia is also near the bottom of the list of car washes per capita. The study says it is ranked 47 with Hawaii, Vermont and Alaska having fewer car washes.