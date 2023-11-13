CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is ranked high on the percentage of students being home-schooled, a study by LendingTree found.
Homeschooling rates are still up from before the COVID-19 pandemic, LendingTree says. In 2019, 2.8% of families home-schooled their children, while during the 2020-2021 school year, 6.8% said they did at least some home-schooling.
According to the study, West Virginia is number five on the list with 8.2% of families home-schooling. The Mountain State is behind Alaska (15.4%), Idaho (8.9%), Tennessee (8.5%) and Oklahoma (8.3%).
The states with the highest percentage of families home-schooling include:
- Alaska – 15.4%
- Idaho – 8.9%
- Tennessee – 8.5%
- Oklahoma – 8.3%
- West Virginia – 8.2%
- Alabama – 7.9%
- Arkansas – 7.6%
- Virginia – 7.4%
- North Dakota – 7.3%
- Missouri – 7.3%