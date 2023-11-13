CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is ranked high on the percentage of students being home-schooled, a study by LendingTree found.

Homeschooling rates are still up from before the COVID-19 pandemic, LendingTree says. In 2019, 2.8% of families home-schooled their children, while during the 2020-2021 school year, 6.8% said they did at least some home-schooling.

According to the study, West Virginia is number five on the list with 8.2% of families home-schooling. The Mountain State is behind Alaska (15.4%), Idaho (8.9%), Tennessee (8.5%) and Oklahoma (8.3%).

The states with the highest percentage of families home-schooling include:

Alaska – 15.4% Idaho – 8.9% Tennessee – 8.5% Oklahoma – 8.3% West Virginia – 8.2% Alabama – 7.9% Arkansas – 7.6% Virginia – 7.4% North Dakota – 7.3% Missouri – 7.3%

Here is how every state ranked on the list, according to the LendingTree study: