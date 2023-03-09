CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Around 70% of West Virginians are ready for a “The Last of Us” style apocalypse, according to a study by Primal Survivor.

The study says that 1,002,806 people consider themselves “survivalists,” which is about 70% of the Mountain State’s population.

The state with the highest percentage of survivalists is Hawaii, with 80% of their population considering themselves survivalists, according to the study. The state with the lowest percentage is Rhode Island with 17% considering themselves survivalists.

According to Primal Survivor, a survivalist is a person who prepares for disasters and apocalypses where resources may be limited. They may stockpile emergency food kits, water, medical supplies and other necessities, as well as become proficient in hunting, fishing, gathering or other skills.