West Virginia has slight increases in several COVID-19 categories

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are new concerns about a slight increase in many of the COVID-19 numbers in West Virginia, and the governor does not want people to get lax. The state had 315 new cases since Tuesday and 19 additional deaths. The number of people hospitalized jumped to 190. The governor is warning people to take precautions.

“And wear your mask. And absolutely, just protect yourself. Use really good sense. We don’t want this thing to come whip-lashing back on you or anyone. Please use really, really good sense,” Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

“The key is for us to protect ourselves and protect each other during this really critical time period, and continue to vaccinate,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Speaking of vaccinations, Walgreen’s has now dropped out of the state’s Everbridge system for scheduling appointments. Walgreen’s will instead contact people directly, or who call its stores. People over 50 remain the top priority.

“It has no impact on doses available or getting to those key populations,” said Gen. James Hoyer (Ret.), Joint Inter-Agency COVID Task Force.

People who got their first dose at a Walgreen’s, will now get called for the second shot by the same store.

“Despite the slight uptick in COVID-19 numbers in West Virginia, the state says Thomas Health Care will be closing Saint Francis Hospital as the state’s surge facility, since it is no longer needed,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.