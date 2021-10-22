West Virginia health officials confirm 25 new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 25 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,263 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old female from Harrison County, a 60-year old male from Braxton County, a 71-year old female from Mingo County, an 86-year old female from Fayette County, a 53-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Harrison County, a 57-year old female from Cabell County, a 49-year old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Tucker County, a 60-year old male from Putnam County, a 71-year old male from Wayne County, a 55-year old female from Wood County, a 58-year old male from Mineral County, a 60-year old female from Taylor County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County, a 77-year old male from Kanawha County, a 36-year old female from Raleigh County, a 61-year old female from Nicholas County, an 84-year old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Ritchie County, a 56-year old female from Clay County, a 68-year old male from Wyoming County, a 71-year old female from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Mineral County, and a 53-year old male from Putnam County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Oct. 22, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 1,004 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 265,006 cases since the pandemic with 4,412 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 8,746 active cases, up slightly from yesterday.

A total of 691 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 205 people in the ICU and 122 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 7.37% and a current cumulative rate of 6.08%, the highest cumulative rate throughout the pandemic.

Health officials say 251,997 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 66.2% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 58.3%. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Oct. 22, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has four counties in green on the County Alert System map, including Pendleton, Tucker, Monongalia and Gilmer counties.

Yellow counties include McDowell, Summers, Monroe and Lewis counties, while Mason, Clay, Mercer, Randolph, Barbour Doddridge, Tyler, Ohio and Brooke counties.

Jefferson, Morgan, Grant, Preston, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Harrison, Upshur, Braxton, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Fayette Kanawha, Roane, Calhoun, Wirt, Ritchie, Pleasants, Cabell, Wayne, Logan and Wyoming counties are all listed as orange.

The remaining 14 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Mingo, Raleigh, Boone, Lincoln, Putnam, Jackson, Wood, Nicholas, Taylor, Hancock, Hardy, Mineral Hampshire and Berkeley counties.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (86), Berkeley (663), Boone (141), Braxton (59), Brooke (60), Cabell (423), Calhoun (47), Clay (34), Doddridge (30), Fayette (182), Gilmer (28), Grant (80), Greenbrier (134), Hampshire (98), Hancock (149), Hardy (86), Harrison (482), Jackson (113), Jefferson (166), Kanawha (809), Lewis (82), Lincoln (106), Logan (126), Marion (396), Marshall (114), Mason (77), McDowell (81), Mercer (247), Mineral (152), Mingo (160), Monongalia (488), Monroe (41), Morgan (81), Nicholas (220), Ohio (159), Pendleton (13), Pleasants (28), Pocahontas (28), Preston (198), Putnam (294), Raleigh (412), Randolph (79), Ritchie (45), Roane (78), Summers (39), Taylor (96), Tucker (31), Tyler (26), Upshur (139), Wayne (139), Webster (58), Wetzel (85), Wirt (41), Wood (382), Wyoming (135). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus, parking lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, parking lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City parking lot, South Main Street, across from Walgreens, Petersburg, WV

Greenbrier County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marshall County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV

Monongalia County 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center, 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center, parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street, parking lot at Operations Trailer, Grafton, WV

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park, corner of Florida Street and Madison Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Camden Avenue Church of Christ, 2900 Camden Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.