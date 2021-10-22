Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia health officials confirm 25 new COVID-19 deaths

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 25 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,263 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old female from Harrison County, a 60-year old male from Braxton County, a 71-year old female from Mingo County, an 86-year old female from Fayette County, a 53-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Harrison County, a 57-year old female from Cabell County, a 49-year old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Tucker County, a 60-year old male from Putnam County, a 71-year old male from Wayne County, a 55-year old female from Wood County, a 58-year old male from Mineral County, a 60-year old female from Taylor County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County, a 77-year old male from Kanawha County, a 36-year old female from Raleigh County, a 61-year old female from Nicholas County, an 84-year old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Ritchie County, a 56-year old female from Clay County, a 68-year old male from Wyoming County, a 71-year old female from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Mineral County, and a 53-year old male from Putnam County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Oct. 22, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 1,004 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 265,006 cases since the pandemic with 4,412 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 8,746 active cases, up slightly from yesterday.

A total of 691 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 205 people in the ICU and 122 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 7.37% and a current cumulative rate of 6.08%, the highest cumulative rate throughout the pandemic.

Health officials say 251,997 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 66.2% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 58.3%. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Oct. 22, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has four counties in green on the County Alert System map, including Pendleton, Tucker, Monongalia and Gilmer counties.

Yellow counties include McDowell, Summers, Monroe and Lewis counties, while Mason, Clay, Mercer, Randolph, Barbour Doddridge, Tyler, Ohio and Brooke counties.

Jefferson, Morgan, Grant, Preston, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Harrison, Upshur, Braxton, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Fayette Kanawha, Roane, Calhoun, Wirt, Ritchie, Pleasants, Cabell, Wayne, Logan and Wyoming counties are all listed as orange.

The remaining 14 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Mingo, Raleigh, Boone, Lincoln, Putnam, Jackson, Wood, Nicholas, Taylor, Hancock, Hardy, Mineral Hampshire and Berkeley counties.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (86), Berkeley (663), Boone (141), Braxton (59), Brooke (60), Cabell (423), Calhoun (47), Clay (34), Doddridge (30), Fayette (182), Gilmer (28), Grant (80), Greenbrier (134), Hampshire (98), Hancock (149), Hardy (86), Harrison (482), Jackson (113), Jefferson (166), Kanawha (809), Lewis (82), Lincoln (106), Logan (126), Marion (396), Marshall (114), Mason (77), McDowell (81), Mercer (247), Mineral (152), Mingo (160), Monongalia (488), Monroe (41), Morgan (81), Nicholas (220), Ohio (159), Pendleton (13), Pleasants (28), Pocahontas (28), Preston (198), Putnam (294), Raleigh (412), Randolph (79), Ritchie (45), Roane (78), Summers (39), Taylor (96), Tucker (31), Tyler (26), Upshur (139), Wayne (139), Webster (58), Wetzel (85), Wirt (41), Wood (382), Wyoming (135). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS