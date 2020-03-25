West Virginia Health Right needs more help to provide medical care to needy

CHARLESTON,WV (WOWK) – Nearly 30,000 people a year get health services from West Virginia Health Right. Its clinic serves among the most needy in society, including the homeless, the uninsured, or the under-insured.

Because of all the recent layoffs, it is seeing a huge spike in demand from people who have no health coverage. Since the Coronavirus outbreak, Health Right’s pharmacy has seen a 400% increase in demand.

“It is really life-sustaining, life-saving medications that we provide. And we don’t want people out there in the middle of all of this, people with uncontrolled blood sugars, and blood pressures, and having stroke symptoms, and having to go to the E.R. on top of an already over-burdened health care system,” said Dr. Angie Settle, CEO, West Virginia Health Right.

The demand for medications has spiked so much, that Health Right may blow through its entire drug budget for 2020, in the next eight weeks. Meantime, the clinic is doing testing for anyone has tested positive for various strains of the flu, and needs to be recommended for coronavirus testing. A huge focus is testing people with substance use disorder

“Absolutely. A lot of them share bathrooms. A lot of them are either homeless or they have several people sharing their households, or they are from rehab centers or Recover U, or Rae of Hope. All of those people we want to make sure we keep nice and healthy,” said Melissa McComas, WV Health Right Nurse Practitioner.

But unless Health Right gets more donations, all services may be in jeopardy.

“We’re getting to the point where we may have to cut. Look at some serious cutbacks to what we’re doing,” Settle said.

Health Right has been in operation for 38-years.

Aside from its Charleston clinic, West Virginia Health Right Operates a mobile clinic that goes to various locations across the Mountain State. But all of this is paid for by grants and gifts. If you'd like to make a donation you can go to WVHealthRight.Com

