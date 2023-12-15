CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s healthcare services are receiving new funding to strengthen support statewide.

According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is giving the state $3,930,309 to support infrastructure, Monroe County health centers as well as maternal and child health services.

“The investments announced today will help improve our public health infrastructure, strengthen maternal and child services across the state, and support the Monroe County Health Department,” Senator Manchin said.

The funds will be allocated to the following: