West Virginia high school games to limit attendance

West Virginia

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Attendance at West Virginia high school football games will be limited to family members of players and coaches during the first few weeks of the season. The Secondary School Activities Commission released guidelines Friday, August 21 for sports competitions and extracurricular activities.

The guidelines are based on the state’s color-coded re-entry map for public schools during the coronavirus pandemic. Immediate household family members will be allowed into football games involving counties in the green category, while only parents and guardians can attempt games in counties in the yellow category. No games are allowed if a county is in the orange or red category.

