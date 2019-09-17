West Virginia high school students forced to repaint “Trump” parking spot due to school policy

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) — Three Valley High School students are being forced to repaint personal parking spot due to policy regarding political signs and school property.

Valley juniors Wyatt Dallison, Logan Bassett, and Tommy Shannon got the idea to combine all three of their spots to present a “Trump 2020” sign.

The three arrived at school the next day to find the spot blocked off.

At first, the students were told to repaint due to a policy forbidding political signs within the area of a polling center, which the high school is.

The administration then told them the school is a neutral zone where students aren’t allowed to “persuade” others with their political views.

Superintendent Ed Toman provided this statement:

“Administration is not attempting to impede on any student’s freedom of expression or political views. Students have such rights as initially determined years ago by the US Supreme Court. However, neither students nor employees are permitted to utilize board owned property (including the parking spaces at issue here) to promote partisan politics. That is not a proper or legal use of educational property.” Ed Toman

At first, the students only had to paint over “Trump 2020” while still revealing the part that said, “Keep America Great.”

The three young men were later told to paint over the rest with the initials “VHS” to represent Valley High School.