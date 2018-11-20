West Virginia Holiday Trees set to go up at Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Holiday trees are set to go up outside at the West Virginia Capitol complex.

Spokeswoman Courtney Johnson of the state Purchasing Division says crews are scheduled to put spruce trees in place Tuesday on the north and south plazas outside the Capitol in Charleston. The annual Joyful Night tree lighting ceremony is set for Tuesday, December 4th, 2018.

Johnson says the trees were donated on behalf of the West Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association from the Fayette County farm of Al and Louise Tolliver.