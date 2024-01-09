CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Teacher of the Year and Service Personnel of the Year for 2024 were honored at the State Capitol on Tuesday.

Teacher of the Year Sharon Cole and Service Personnel of the Year Gary Brydie received the prestigious awards during a ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 9. They were named as the honorees in September, and their year-long reign has now officially begun.

Cole is a second grade teacher at Ceredo-Kenova Elementary who has been an educator for 34 years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Marshall University and is certified in Elementary Education for grades 1-6 and Social Studies for grades 4-8. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, Cole’s has an enthusiasm for teaching and learning that is “visible through the unique environment she creates.” The DOE says she even has a life-size “Magic Tree House Reading Center” in the corner of her classroom to encourage her students to enjoy reading.

According to the DOE, she is the first-ever teacher from Wayne County to win the award.

“It is an honor to fulfill my life’s work every day as a teacher in West Virginia,” Cole said. “I believe that you do not choose teaching, but teaching chooses you, and that has been my journey since I was a child. I look forward to traveling the state and the country to support public education and the teaching profession. It is among the most noble endeavors a person could pursue.”

Brydie has been a school bus operator for Cabell County Schools for more than 12 years. The DOE says his colleagues call him a “model employee who takes pride in providing safe transportation for his students and serving as a role model for youth.” When the school bus is in park, Brydie continues serving his community as a member of the Neighboring Initiative Charitable Trust Board, as a chairman of the Positive People Association Board, as manager of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Community Service, as a member of the Huntington Black Pastor’s Ministerial Alliance and as a member of the board of directors for the Shepard’s House Recovery Program and the Salt of the World Ministries.

Adding onto his long list of community roles, Brydie is also a member of the Alliance’s Quick Response Team, meeting with community members, paramedics and other agencies to address the issue of substance misuse in the community.

“One of my goals was to be a mentor to kids who maybe don’t have a father at home or a type of home situation. So my desire was just kind of be a mentor to be an example of excellence and to know that they too can succeed no matter what they’ve faced or they come through what they’ve been through,” said Brydie.

Throughout the year, both Cole and Brydie will represent their professions in various local, statewide and national platforms.