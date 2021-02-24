West Virginia hospital reaches Medicaid fraud settlement

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia hospital has agreed to pay $320,000 to settle allegations that it made improper billings.

A settlement on Wednesday said Grant Hospital in Petersburg filed Medicaid, Medicare and other claims from September 2014 to March 2016 for services and items that were not provided by a credentialed physician.

State and federal officials say a hospital physician used another physician’s name as the service provider on claims and to access electronic health records for outpatient services. The hospital reported the error in February 2019.