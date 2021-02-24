Countdown to Tax Day
West Virginia hospital reaches Medicaid fraud settlement

West Virginia

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia hospital has agreed to pay $320,000 to settle allegations that it made improper billings.

A settlement on Wednesday said Grant Hospital in Petersburg filed Medicaid, Medicare and other claims from September 2014 to March 2016 for services and items that were not provided by a credentialed physician.

State and federal officials say a hospital physician used another physician’s name as the service provider on claims and to access electronic health records for outpatient services. The hospital reported the error in February 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

