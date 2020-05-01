West Virginia hospitals to receive additional funding for rural medical providers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and President Donald Trump’s Congressional Economic Task Force, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) is applauding the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services after its announcement of additional funding to providers in support of the national response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This announcement, which includes $10 billion specifically for rural medical providers, shows the Trump administration’s continuing to support our rural communities,” Capito says.

West Virginia will receive a total of $159,588,044 in funding within the targeted allocation to rural hospitals, Capito says. This funding is part of the distribution of the original $100 billion provider relief fund included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that Congress passed and President Trump signed into law. In the first half of the second round of funding, West Virginia received $34,175,203.

“We’re continuing to ensure our hospitals have the funds they need to protect their employees and treat patients. With the passage of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) deal recently, hospitals can expect another $75 billion to be available to them after the CARES Act funding is exhausted,” Capito says.”The federal response for health care providers remains strong, and I’m glad our West Virginia hospitals are getting another boost of support.”

In the first round of funding, West Virginia received a total of $246,574,851. Capito says that for the funding announced today, a total of $10 billion will be provided to rural providers as defined by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Acute care hospitals will receive a base payment of $1 million and rural clinics and community health centers will receive a base payment of $100,000. In addition to the base payment, each provider will receive funds based on annual operating expenses relative to the pool of rural providers, according to Capito. These are payments, not loans, to healthcare providers, and will not need to be repaid.

In addition to the funding announced today, President Trump signed into law an additional $75 billion for hospitals nationwide as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding deal.

