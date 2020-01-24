West Virginia House passes drug death, suffocation bills

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. Accidental overdoses contribute to 90 percent of all U.S. opioid-related deaths. Rising use of illicitly manufactured and highly potent synthetic opioids including fentanyl has likely contributed to the unintentional death rate, which surged nine-fold between 2000 and 2017, the study found. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia House of Delegates approved a measure to create a new crime of giving someone a drug that kills them.

Lawmakers on Friday passed the bill 90-3 without debate. The proposal carries a felony penalty of one to three years of imprisonment and states that a person must be found to be acting with “reckless disregard” for the health of others.

The House also unanimously passed a bill to make suffocation and asphyxiation crimes punishable by up to five years in prison. Both bills now more to the Senate for consideration.

