After teacher unrest, House GOP debuts education plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Republicans in the West Virginia House of Delegates now have their own wide-ranging education proposal that would allow the state’s first charter schools.

Lawmakers in an education committee approved the plan Monday, sending it to the full GOP-controlled House.

Teachers have packed the Capitol to protest a similar Senate Republican proposal that would allow charters, raise teachers’ salaries and includes a provision that lets county boards fire educators who strike.

The House proposal would cap the number of charter schools at 10 and doesn’t include language prohibiting teacher strikes.

Republican Chairman Del. Paul Espinosa told the committee that leadership thought they needed a fresh start with the new bill.

Opponents expressed confusion on why the House wasn’t voting on separate bills since the Senate’s sweeping proposal is causing teacher unrest.