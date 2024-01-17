CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In an unusual move, an employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates is now running for a seat in the House.

Marshall Clay has served as the Sergeant-at-Arms in the WV House for the past eight years. He is, essentially, head of security in the House chamber – keeping order and stopping any unruly behavior, even if it means expelling people.

Clay is running as a Republican candidate for District 51 in Fayette County.

The Sgt.-at-Arms is a U.S. Navy veteran, retiring as a Senior Chief Petty Officer after 21 years of service to his country. Clay says his military and government experience makes him qualified for a seat in the WV House.

“I know what’s going on. I want to continue what they have started, the progress we have done in West Virginia. And I feel like I’m a good candidate to continue that progress.”

Since Marshall Clay is an employee of the House of Delegates and not a state employee, he will be able to continue working as the House Sgt.-at-Arms during the current legislative session.