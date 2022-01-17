West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show back after one-year hiatus

View of a deer in a mountain in backlight after sunset.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The thirty-fourth West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, hosted by the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association, is set to start on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, and last until Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The show is a three-day event with all proceeds donated to programs that, “promote or protect hunting, fishing, wildlife, conservation, and related educational activities,” the press release says.

They say that from 1995 through 2019, donations have exceeded $1.25 million.

Officials with the event say while raising money is important, the main reason for hosting the show is to bring people in contact with organizations that will provide them with goods and services for these activities.

The press release says there will be about 175 exhibitors, seminars on Saturday that include an update on the Elk Project by Randy Kelly of the WV DNR and Mountain Whitetail Hunting by David Miller of Appalachian Range Outdoors, and a wildlife charity auction at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

They say the event is set to start on Friday at noon with Mayor Amy Goodwin of Charleston providing a ribbon-cutting ceremony welcoming outdoors enthusiasts back to the show after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

They say the show schedule will be:

Friday, Jan. 21, 2022: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $9 for adults, $1 for children ages 6-12, and children under the age of six are free.