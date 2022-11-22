CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a study conducted by WalletHub, it found that West Virginia is in the bottom 10 states with the lowest credit scores. The average score for West Virginians sits at 676.

Using the VantageScore model, WalletHub says the average credit score in the U.S. is 695, right below what is considered a “good credit range” of 700.

West Virginia beats out seven other states. These states are:

Georgia – 675

Texas – 674

Oklahoma – 673

Arkansas – 673

Alabama – 672

Louisiana – 668

Mississippi – 662

West Virginia’s neighbor to the west, Kentucky, is one above at 42, with an average credit score of 678.

Here are the top 10 states with the highest credit scores.