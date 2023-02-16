CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is ranked sixth on a list of the top 10 states most obsessed with aliens and UFOs.

According to a study by bookies.com, the states most obsessed with aliens and UFOs are Alaska, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, West Virginia, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Idaho and Maine.

The states that do not search for aliens or UFOs as much include Hawaii, Maryland, Louisiana, New York, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, Alabama and Washington, D.C.

The study says they used Google Trends data from Feb. 4 – when the first alleged Chinese spy balloon was shot down on the Carolina coast – to Feb. 14. They used searches for “aliens,” “extraterrestrial life” and “UFOs” and averaged them to create the list.